FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). FuelCell Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Shares of FCEL opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 4.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 9.03. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

