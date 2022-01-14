Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

FLGT stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.33. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.50 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.28.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The company had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $60,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $48,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.