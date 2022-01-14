G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 534.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,995 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.40% of G-III Apparel Group worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 28,401 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,607,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

