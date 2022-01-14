Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.13

Shares of Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.13 and traded as low as $3.94. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 15,438 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.49 million, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

