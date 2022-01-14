GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 234.7% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $653,000.

GNT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,260. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

