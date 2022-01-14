Gas Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.52 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $54.43 million and $12.52 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Gas coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.37 or 0.00012500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

