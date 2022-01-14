Gemsstock Ltd. Has $8.66 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gemsstock Ltd. decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 3.9% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $8.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $382.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $128.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $392.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.62 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.24.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

