German American Bancorp Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.3% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 319,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,625,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $158.84. The company had a trading volume of 85,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.96.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.