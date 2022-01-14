GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Stake Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,326 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of GFL Environmental worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 71.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 234,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 97,838 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 37.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,045,000. 59.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $35.43 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -1.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

