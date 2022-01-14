Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.54. Approximately 1,524 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X China Innovation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 16.32% of Global X China Innovation ETF worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

