Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA) Trading Down 0.4%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $33.29. 42,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 178,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92.

