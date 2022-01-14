Goldcoin Price Down 18.5% This Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.44 million and $54,124.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.40 or 0.00345290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000864 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,816,509 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.