Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $304.72

Shares of Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.72 ($4.14) and traded as low as GBX 240 ($3.26). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 245 ($3.33), with a volume of 12,582 shares traded.

Separately, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.11) price objective on shares of Good Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 266.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 304.72. The firm has a market cap of £41.12 million and a P/E ratio of 9.28.

In other Good Energy Group news, insider Rupert Sanderson sold 17,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.63), for a total transaction of £60,288.80 ($81,836.30). Also, insider Juliet Davenport sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.32), for a total transaction of £159,000 ($215,827.34).

Good Energy Group Company Profile (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

