Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) were up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFOR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graf Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,537,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,453,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

