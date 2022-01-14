Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.13

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 4884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

