Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $90,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $378,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,556 shares of company stock worth $1,534,702 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDYN opened at $31.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.16 and a beta of 0.67. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

