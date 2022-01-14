Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Grin has a total market cap of $24.07 million and $2.71 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000593 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,048.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.57 or 0.07688070 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00342235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.27 or 0.00894985 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00075588 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.52 or 0.00530858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.42 or 0.00263469 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 94,270,440 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

