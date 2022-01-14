GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST) fell 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.02 ($0.03). 5,259,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 9,978,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.67. The company has a market cap of £30.00 million and a P/E ratio of -20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

GSTechnologies Company Profile (LON:GST)

GSTechnologies Ltd., through its subsidiary, provides integrated information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

