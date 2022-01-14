Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Up 366.7% in December

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

GGDVY stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.98. Guangdong Investment has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

