Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Up 366.7% in December

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
GGDVY stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.98. Guangdong Investment has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.
About Guangdong Investment
