Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
GZUHY opened at $7.50 on Friday. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95.
About Guangzhou R&F Properties
Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou R&F Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou R&F Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.