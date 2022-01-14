H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Up 367.3% in December

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, an increase of 367.3% from the December 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

HNNMY stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

HNNMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

