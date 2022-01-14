Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $32,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

Shares of MS stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.88. The stock had a trading volume of 181,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,666,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

