Handy Price Tops $0.0072 (HANDY)

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Handy has traded down 56.8% against the dollar. Handy has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $103,799.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handy coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00062602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00075259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.47 or 0.07632772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,629.74 or 0.99218164 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00068223 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,602,161 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

