Hardide (LON:HDD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.70

Hardide plc (LON:HDD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.70 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 29.25 ($0.40). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.41), with a volume of 19,026 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £16.76 million and a PE ratio of -5.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Hardide Company Profile (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

