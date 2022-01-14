Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $461.70

Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 461.70 ($6.27) and traded as low as GBX 406 ($5.51). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 418.50 ($5.68), with a volume of 21,595 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £135.23 million and a P/E ratio of 8.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 424.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 461.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.21.

In other news, insider Christopher Jones bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £36,810 ($49,966.06).

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

