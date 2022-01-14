Harvest Finance Reaches Market Cap of $102.72 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $102.72 million and approximately $83.63 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $154.27 or 0.00359045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013868 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 681,286 coins and its circulating supply is 665,849 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.