Head to Head Analysis: Liquid Media Group (YVR) versus Its Rivals

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ: YVR) is one of 391 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Liquid Media Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Media Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Media Group -14,555.88% -47.16% -40.84% Liquid Media Group Competitors -125.04% -141.45% -5.65%

Liquid Media Group has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquid Media Group’s rivals have a beta of -20.23, suggesting that their average stock price is 2,123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Liquid Media Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Liquid Media Group Competitors 2533 12830 23724 644 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 45.14%. Given Liquid Media Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liquid Media Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Liquid Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquid Media Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Media Group $40,000.00 -$4.64 million -2.33 Liquid Media Group Competitors $1.75 billion $333.83 million -31.22

Liquid Media Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Liquid Media Group. Liquid Media Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Liquid Media Group rivals beat Liquid Media Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

