Head-To-Head Review: Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

This table compares Energy Recovery and Velo3D’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Recovery $118.99 million 9.40 $26.39 million $0.22 89.59 Velo3D N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Recovery and Velo3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Recovery 12.88% 6.97% 5.95% Velo3D N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Energy Recovery and Velo3D, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Recovery 0 1 0 0 2.00 Velo3D 0 1 2 0 2.67

Energy Recovery presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.69%. Velo3D has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 169.30%. Given Velo3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Energy Recovery.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.0% of Energy Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Velo3D shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Energy Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats Velo3D on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services. Its products include PX Pressure Exchanger, pumping systems, turbochargers, PX PowerTrain, Ultra PX, and VorTeq. The company was founded in April 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, CA.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.