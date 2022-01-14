Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $30,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.36.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $247.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.89 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

