Helix (HLIX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $630.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 43.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded 37% lower against the US dollar. Helix has a total market capitalization of $64,739.70 and $630.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00036217 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000685 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.