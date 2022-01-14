Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

HRC opened at $155.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.74 and a 200 day moving average of $144.80. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $93.34 and a 52-week high of $156.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total transaction of $453,298.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 78.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3,225.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 20.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

