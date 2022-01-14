Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Position Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.20% of Hillenbrand worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 35,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,152,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,795,000 after buying an additional 98,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:HI opened at $51.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.28%.

In other news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

