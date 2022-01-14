Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

HEP opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

