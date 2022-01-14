Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Tops $0.0964 on Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and $83,222.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00063518 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00074709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,295.01 or 0.07664614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,786.62 or 0.99527033 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00069532 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.