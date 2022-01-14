Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will report $14.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.64 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $10.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $55.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.58 million to $57.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $59.43 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $61.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 52.53% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of HRZN opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter valued at about $1,473,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 9.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.