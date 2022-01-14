Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Sells $2,250,500.00 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,250,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.10. 2,609,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,779. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

