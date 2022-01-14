Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.67. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 101,306 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.06.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative net margin of 289.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houston American Energy by 342.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 102,254 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Houston American Energy by 22,417.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 44,835 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houston American Energy by 142.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

