ICE ROCK MINING Reaches Market Cap of $151,880.40 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market cap of $151,880.40 and approximately $26,654.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00063353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00074466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.02 or 0.07686614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,841.67 or 0.99729144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00069238 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICE ROCK MINING directly using US dollars.

