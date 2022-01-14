iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.48) and last traded at GBX 328 ($4.45). Approximately 343,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 78,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 326 ($4.43).

The company has a market capitalization of £623.63 million and a P/E ratio of 14.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 317.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 293.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.73, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a GBX 8.12 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. iEnergizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

