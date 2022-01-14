IG Gold Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,433.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. IG Gold has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $12,433.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00062602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00057618 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

