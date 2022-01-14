Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Insider Sells $279,300.00 in Stock

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) insider Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IMGO traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.48. 376,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,859. Imago BioSciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

