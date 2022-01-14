IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 3,159 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.75. 220,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,925,314. The company has a market cap of $262.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $61.19.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.76.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

