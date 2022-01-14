INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Purchases $464,923.74 in Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 5,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.98 per share, for a total transaction of $464,923.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:INDT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.15. 21,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,907. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.19. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $82.94. The company has a market cap of $815.45 million, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 0.87.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 47.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INDT. Aegis began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

