Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Update

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the December 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter worth $779,000.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,669. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.29. Industrias Bachoco has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $980.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.18 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.