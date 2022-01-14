Insider Buying: Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Acquires 104,154 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 104,154 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 78,833 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $1,370,117.54.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 21,287 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $477,254.54.

On Monday, November 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 24,400 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $548,268.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $351,156.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $724,558.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,620.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 46,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,039,308.90.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87.

On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,200.00.

Clearwater Analytics stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. 406,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWAN shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

