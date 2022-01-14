Insider Selling: Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells 6,862 Shares of Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $286,762.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $300,125.38.

On Monday, January 10th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $294,448.09.

On Friday, January 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $297,812.41.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $299,424.48.

On Monday, January 3rd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $303,559.79.

On Monday, December 27th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $300,939.30.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $307,178.20.

On Monday, December 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $301,780.50.

DK traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 702,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,124. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.00.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 135.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Delek US by 14.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter worth about $242,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

