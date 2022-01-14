Insider Selling: Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Sells 616 Shares of Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE ESNT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.34. The company had a trading volume of 722,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,450. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $45.73.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,037,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

