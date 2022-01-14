Insider Selling: Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Sells 206,356 Shares of Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) insider Mike J. Watts sold 206,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £51,589 ($70,027.15).

Shares of PHAR opened at GBX 26.30 ($0.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.33. The company has a market cap of £116.39 million and a PE ratio of 2.42. Pharos Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 17.50 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 28.65 ($0.39).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) target price on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.81) price objective on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

