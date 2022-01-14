Insignia Systems (ISIG) and Its Peers Financial Review

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ: ISIG) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Insignia Systems to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Insignia Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insignia Systems -16.63% -56.13% -25.74% Insignia Systems Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

42.2% of Insignia Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Insignia Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Insignia Systems has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insignia Systems’ peers have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Insignia Systems and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Insignia Systems Competitors 133 580 637 11 2.39

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 60.63%. Given Insignia Systems’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Insignia Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Insignia Systems and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Insignia Systems $17.67 million -$4.61 million -11.75 Insignia Systems Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -6.73

Insignia Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Insignia Systems. Insignia Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Insignia Systems peers beat Insignia Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

