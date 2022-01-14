Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lessened by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,529 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.